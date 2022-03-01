Michael Routledge Buys 11,760 Shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Stock

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) COO Michael Routledge bought 11,760 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.26 per share, with a total value of $50,097.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of CDE stock opened at $4.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -39.09 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.82. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.12 and a 1-year high of $11.14.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $207.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.73 million. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 3.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 11.4% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 18,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 1.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 184,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 5.7% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 37,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 53,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 2.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 98,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the period. 62.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Noble Financial upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $8.00 to $5.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

About Coeur Mining (Get Rating)

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.