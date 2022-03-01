Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Magnolia Capital Management Ltd.’s 9th Largest Position

Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,518 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 2.3% of Magnolia Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,696 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 346,695 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $93,914,000 after purchasing an additional 19,983 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,714,505 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $464,459,000 after purchasing an additional 444,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,454,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,534 shares in the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $295.48 per share, for a total transaction of $502,316.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $299.17. The stock had a trading volume of 599,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,187,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $2.24 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.89. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $224.26 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $309.60 and its 200-day moving average is $311.42.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.17. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.41%.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Summit Insights reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.99.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

