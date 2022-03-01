MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $47.15 Million

Brokerages expect that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Rating) will report $47.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for MidWestOne Financial Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $46.40 million and the highest is $47.90 million. MidWestOne Financial Group reported sales of $50.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group will report full year sales of $203.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $201.20 million to $206.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $214.70 million, with estimates ranging from $212.80 million to $216.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow MidWestOne Financial Group.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.05). MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 31.70% and a return on equity of 13.26%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of MOFG traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.52. 31,673 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,579. MidWestOne Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $27.08 and a fifty-two week high of $34.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.97 and a 200-day moving average of $31.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $463.23 million, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.237 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. This is a boost from MidWestOne Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.60%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOFG. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in MidWestOne Financial Group in the second quarter worth $4,113,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 753,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,676,000 after purchasing an additional 32,676 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 350,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,345,000 after purchasing an additional 29,488 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 4.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 568,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,345,000 after purchasing an additional 23,141 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 5.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 320,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,681,000 after purchasing an additional 17,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which focuses on delivering relationship-based business and personal banking products and services through its bank subsidiary, MidWestOne Bank. The Bank provides commercial loans, real estate loans, agricultural loans, credit card loans, and consumer loans.

