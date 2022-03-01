Millennium Management LLC Acquires 50,476 Shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 102,917 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 50,476 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $10,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 2.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Jack in the Box by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Jack in the Box by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Jack in the Box by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Jack in the Box by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,294 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Jack in the Box news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total transaction of $156,344.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.30, for a total transaction of $29,855.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,940 shares of company stock valued at $255,228. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JACK opened at $86.27 on Tuesday. Jack in the Box Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.13 and a twelve month high of $124.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.87 and a 200 day moving average of $94.37.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $344.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.88 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 13.41% and a negative return on equity of 19.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.07%.

Several analysts have weighed in on JACK shares. Wedbush cut Jack in the Box from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $122.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.48.

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

