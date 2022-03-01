Millennium Management LLC Grows Stake in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) by 154.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 238,764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 144,963 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in ODP were worth $9,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ODP. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in ODP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in ODP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in ODP by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,424 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in ODP by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ODP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $397,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Get ODP alerts:

Separately, Colliers Securities assumed coverage on ODP in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company.

In other ODP news, CEO Gerry P. Smith sold 33,275 shares of ODP stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $1,413,522.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gerry P. Smith sold 21,699 shares of ODP stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total value of $905,933.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 58,558 shares of company stock valued at $2,470,270 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ODP opened at $44.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.37 and a 200-day moving average of $42.29. The ODP Co. has a 52 week low of $34.02 and a 52 week high of $51.40.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. ODP had a positive return on equity of 12.91% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The ODP Co. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

About ODP (Get Rating)

The ODP Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of business services, products, and digital workplace technology solutions. It offers tools and resources to its clients to start, grow, and run their business. It operates through the following brands: Office Depot, OfficeMax, CompuCom, and Grabnd&Toy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ODP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ODP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.