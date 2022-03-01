Millennium Management LLC Purchases 51,328 Shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,328 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Overstock.com were worth $9,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OSTK. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Overstock.com in the third quarter worth approximately $217,443,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Overstock.com by 9.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,387,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,493,000 after purchasing an additional 389,791 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Overstock.com by 5.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,812,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,723,000 after purchasing an additional 233,674 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its holdings in Overstock.com by 33.3% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 731,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,996,000 after buying an additional 182,654 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Overstock.com by 64.3% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 385,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,015,000 after buying an additional 150,700 shares during the period. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Overstock.com in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Overstock.com from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Overstock.com from $140.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Overstock.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.14.

Shares of OSTK opened at $56.90 on Tuesday. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.67 and a 12 month high of $111.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 4.09.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 14.13%. The firm had revenue of $612.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Allison H. Abraham sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $148,885.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President David J. Nielsen sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $360,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

