Millennium Management LLC Sells 129,647 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 118,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,647 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $10,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BND. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of BND stock opened at $81.92 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $80.96 and a twelve month high of $87.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.69.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.137 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.