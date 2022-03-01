Millennium Management LLC Sells 987,989 Shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 559,278 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 987,989 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in SLM were worth $9,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,960,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,400 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of SLM by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,170,088 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $55,794,000 after buying an additional 17,490 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP raised its position in shares of SLM by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 60,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 21,316 shares in the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP raised its position in shares of SLM by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 9,957,608 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $175,254,000 after buying an additional 1,406,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of SLM by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,703,880 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,988,000 after buying an additional 69,270 shares in the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of SLM in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

SLM stock opened at $19.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.23. SLM Co. has a 1-year low of $15.70 and a 1-year high of $21.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.38 and its 200 day moving average is $18.61.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $367.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.32 million. SLM had a net margin of 48.17% and a return on equity of 57.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that SLM Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.68%.

SLM declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 24.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

