Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.64.

MIME has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mimecast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group lowered shares of Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Mimecast from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Get Mimecast alerts:

Shares of MIME traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $79.65. 1,329,433 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,934,256. Mimecast has a 12 month low of $38.84 and a 12 month high of $85.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.79, a P/E/G ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Mimecast had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $151.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Research analysts predict that Mimecast will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Mimecast in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Mimecast by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,083,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,531,000 after purchasing an additional 267,353 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Mimecast by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Mimecast by 85.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 401,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,290,000 after purchasing an additional 184,884 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mimecast by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 448,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,818,000 after acquiring an additional 195,113 shares during the period. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mimecast Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mimecast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mimecast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.