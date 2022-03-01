MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) CFO Peter M. Carlson Sells 17,400 Shares

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) CFO Peter M. Carlson sold 17,400 shares of MiMedx Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total transaction of $84,042.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

MDXG traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.02. The company had a trading volume of 448,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,682. The stock has a market cap of $562.96 million, a PE ratio of -15.21 and a beta of 1.96. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.12 and a 12-month high of $8.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.33.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price target on shares of MiMedx Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in MiMedx Group by 4,717.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,381,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,306,000 after buying an additional 3,311,566 shares during the period. Richmond Brothers Inc. bought a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the 4th quarter worth about $15,616,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 100.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,746,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,854,000 after acquiring an additional 877,045 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in MiMedx Group by 309.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,113,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,935,000 after purchasing an additional 841,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in MiMedx Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,800,000. 56.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane, EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matrix derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

