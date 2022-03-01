MINISO Group (MNSO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 3rd. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NYSE:MNSO opened at $8.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.57 and a beta of -0.17. MINISO Group has a 1-year low of $7.60 and a 1-year high of $29.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.56.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered MINISO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.
MINISO Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.
