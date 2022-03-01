MINISO Group (MNSO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 3rd. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:MNSO opened at $8.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.57 and a beta of -0.17. MINISO Group has a 1-year low of $7.60 and a 1-year high of $29.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.56.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered MINISO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in MINISO Group by 2,486.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 430.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,160 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 14,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 17,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,284 shares in the last quarter. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MINISO Group Company Profile

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

