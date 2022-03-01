Mint Club (MINT) Price Up 0.2% Over Last 7 Days

Mint Club (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. One Mint Club coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Mint Club has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. Mint Club has a total market capitalization of $11.96 million and approximately $2.49 million worth of Mint Club was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00023019 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Mint Club Profile

Mint Club is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Mint Club’s total supply is 1,149,363,840,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,041,314,412,631 coins. Mint Club’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Mint Club Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mint Club directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mint Club should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mint Club using one of the exchanges listed above.

