Mizuho Cuts Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Price Target to $45.00

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $59.00 to $45.00 in a research report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised shares of Beyond Meat from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. decreased their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Beyond Meat from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beyond Meat from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Beyond Meat has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.42.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

BYND opened at $46.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 12.92 and a current ratio of 15.52. Beyond Meat has a 52 week low of $41.33 and a 52 week high of $160.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -16.24 and a beta of 1.49.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.56). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 74.76% and a negative net margin of 39.19%. The business had revenue of $100.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. Beyond Meat’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Beyond Meat will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Beyond Meat news, insider Teri L. Witteman sold 7,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total transaction of $506,368.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BYND. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in Beyond Meat during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,665,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 126.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 967,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,866,000 after purchasing an additional 541,118 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 1,043.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 585,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,138,000 after purchasing an additional 534,099 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,459,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,896,000 after purchasing an additional 231,029 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,358,000. 65.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beyond Meat Company Profile (Get Rating)

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage brands, and frozen meat, namely, Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.