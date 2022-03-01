MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 429 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Tetra Tech by 1.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Tetra Tech by 1.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Tetra Tech by 7.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Tetra Tech by 7.7% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Tetra Tech by 59.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Tetra Tech news, SVP Brendan M. O’rourke sold 3,633 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $690,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 2,790 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.18, for a total transaction of $516,652.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,925 shares of company stock worth $17,930,654 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TTEK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $176.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tetra Tech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $158.77 on Tuesday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.01 and a 12 month high of $192.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.81. The firm has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.27 and a beta of 0.81.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.16. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The business had revenue of $679.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.99 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is currently 18.78%.

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

