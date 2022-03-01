MML Investors Services LLC Has $635,000 Stock Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Pentair by 0.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 42,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 6.0% in the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 1.8% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 15,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 6.5% in the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 18.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pentair alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Pentair in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Pentair in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Pentair from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.36.

Shares of PNR opened at $57.91 on Tuesday. Pentair plc has a 12-month low of $54.10 and a 12-month high of $80.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.48.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $988.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.38%.

Pentair Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.