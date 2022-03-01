MML Investors Services LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWG)

MML Investors Services LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWG – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTWG. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 8,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% during the third quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% during the third quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 17,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.8% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VTWG stock opened at $185.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $192.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.20. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $169.00 and a 12-month high of $240.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.624 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTWG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.