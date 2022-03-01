MML Investors Services LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWG)

MML Investors Services LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWG – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTWG. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 8,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% during the third quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% during the third quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 17,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.8% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of VTWG stock opened at $185.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $192.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.20. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $169.00 and a 12-month high of $240.00.
