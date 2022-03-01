MML Investors Services LLC Reduces Position in Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV)

MML Investors Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,301 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF during the second quarter worth $5,652,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 26.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,263,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,854,000 after purchasing an additional 266,391 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 25.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,185,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,754,000 after purchasing an additional 239,808 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 2,531.1% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 82,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 79,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF during the third quarter worth $893,000.

SDIV stock opened at $11.32 on Tuesday. Global X SuperDividend ETF has a 52-week low of $11.20 and a 52-week high of $14.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.33.

