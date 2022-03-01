MML Investors Services LLC Sells 493 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

MML Investors Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Henry Schein by 2.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,658,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,937,000 after purchasing an additional 55,242 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Henry Schein by 7.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 234,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,879,000 after purchasing an additional 16,539 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Henry Schein during the second quarter valued at $1,662,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Henry Schein by 10.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in Henry Schein by 635.4% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 60,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,463,000 after purchasing an additional 51,976 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

In other news, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 24,075 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total transaction of $1,997,984.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $2,262,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HSIC shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $98.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.33.

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $86.38 on Tuesday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.70 and a fifty-two week high of $87.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.13.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 15.84%. Henry Schein’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

About Henry Schein (Get Rating)

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgicals, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.