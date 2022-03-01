Mobile Tornado Group (LON:MBT) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.32

Shares of Mobile Tornado Group plc (LON:MBT – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.32 ($0.03) and traded as low as GBX 1.37 ($0.02). Mobile Tornado Group shares last traded at GBX 1.37 ($0.02), with a volume of 0 shares traded.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1.52 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.13 million and a PE ratio of -6.87.
About Mobile Tornado Group (LON:MBT)
