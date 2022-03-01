Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.30) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Molecular Templates’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.71) and the highest is $0.10. Molecular Templates posted earnings per share of ($0.53) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Molecular Templates will report full-year earnings of ($1.62) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.04) to ($1.22). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.27) to ($1.49). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Molecular Templates.

Get Molecular Templates alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Molecular Templates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Molecular Templates in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

In other Molecular Templates news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.04 per share, for a total transaction of $808,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 38.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTEM. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Molecular Templates by 100.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Molecular Templates by 97.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 25.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 35,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 764.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares during the period. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MTEM stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,032. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.83. The company has a market capitalization of $132.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.17. Molecular Templates has a 52 week low of $2.22 and a 52 week high of $13.27.

About Molecular Templates (Get Rating)

Molecular Templates, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. It utilizes its proprietary biologic drug platform to design and generate engineered toxin bodies, or ETBs. The company was founded by Eric E.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Molecular Templates (MTEM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Templates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Templates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.