Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.70.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

NYSE:TAP traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,819,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,787,277. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $42.46 and a fifty-two week high of $61.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.71 and its 200-day moving average is $47.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.05.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.05). Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Molson Coors Beverage’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. This is a boost from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -66.02%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

