Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) PT Lowered to $18.50 at Craig Hallum

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Craig Hallum from $25.00 to $18.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.31% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Momentive Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Momentive Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Momentive Global from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Momentive Global from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Momentive Global from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.10.

MNTV stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.77. 2,660 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,012,343. Momentive Global has a twelve month low of $14.94 and a twelve month high of $25.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 1.36.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.15). Momentive Global had a negative net margin of 27.77% and a negative return on equity of 34.69%. The company had revenue of $117.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Momentive Global will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Momentive Global news, President Thomas E. Hale sold 10,293 shares of Momentive Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $160,776.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lora D. Blum sold 4,338 shares of Momentive Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $67,759.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,453 shares of company stock worth $491,296 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Momentive Global during the second quarter valued at $4,003,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Momentive Global during the second quarter valued at $9,144,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Momentive Global by 9.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 9,426 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Momentive Global during the second quarter valued at $3,216,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Momentive Global by 16.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 58,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 8,243 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

