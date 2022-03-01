MONK (MONK) Price Tops $0.17 on Top Exchanges

MONK (CURRENCY:MONK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 1st. In the last week, MONK has traded 18.7% higher against the dollar. MONK has a total market cap of $2.26 million and approximately $12,325.00 worth of MONK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MONK coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000400 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004277 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000270 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000105 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00011869 BTC.

MONK Coin Profile

MONK (MONK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MONK’s total supply is 12,963,755 coins. MONK’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

Buying and Selling MONK

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MONK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MONK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MONK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

