Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) PT Lowered to $105.00

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $107.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Monster Beverage from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup cut their price target on Monster Beverage from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Monster Beverage from $119.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set a market perform rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $101.15.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

NASDAQ MNST opened at $84.40 on Friday. Monster Beverage has a 12 month low of $76.37 and a 12 month high of $99.89. The stock has a market cap of $44.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.96.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 23.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Monster Beverage will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $846,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 119,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,612,000 after buying an additional 6,109 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 537,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,710,000 after buying an additional 16,386 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 812,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,192,000 after buying an additional 16,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 77.4% during the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 24,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after buying an additional 10,755 shares in the last quarter. 63.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Monster Beverage (Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.