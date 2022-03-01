Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires 9,389 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 109.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,389 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 18,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Stolper Co raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stolper Co now owns 40,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 27,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 67.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PSX opened at $84.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.37 and its 200 day moving average is $76.80. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $63.19 and a fifty-two week high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.99. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 1.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.16) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.32%.

PSX has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.73.

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $1,080,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total value of $162,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 150,969 shares of company stock valued at $13,281,551. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

