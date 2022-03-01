Moors & Cabot Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 275.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,148 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 6,150.0% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Clorox from $141.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Clorox from $163.00 to $132.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Clorox from $162.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Clorox from $163.00 to $148.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Clorox from $159.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $154.00.

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $145.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The company has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.26, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $164.53 and its 200 day moving average is $165.87. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $138.61 and a 12 month high of $196.66.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.18). Clorox had a return on equity of 86.36% and a net margin of 3.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 233.17%.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

