Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases 35,163 Shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS)

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Get Rating) by 113.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 66,238 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,163 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in NuStar Energy were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in NuStar Energy by 20.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,567 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 4,791 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in NuStar Energy during the third quarter worth $13,398,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in NuStar Energy by 2.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 124,431 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares during the period. Cushing Asset Management LP boosted its position in NuStar Energy by 115.5% during the third quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 430,970 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,783,000 after purchasing an additional 230,970 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in NuStar Energy during the third quarter worth $1,895,000. 58.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NS. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of NuStar Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com raised shares of NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised NuStar Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of NYSE NS opened at $15.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.87. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.12 and a beta of 2.39. NuStar Energy L.P. has a 12 month low of $13.53 and a 12 month high of $20.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.89.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.10). NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 2.36%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NuStar Energy L.P. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. NuStar Energy’s payout ratio is -161.62%.

NuStar Energy LP engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, and the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment provides transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

