Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases Shares of 21,654 GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 21,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDRX. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of GoodRx by 65.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 40,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 15,850 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the third quarter valued at about $357,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the second quarter valued at about $1,171,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the second quarter valued at about $4,439,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of GoodRx by 31.1% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 175,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,198,000 after buying an additional 41,634 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDRX stock opened at $27.40 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.88 and a 200-day moving average of $36.23. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.13 and a 12-month high of $48.05. The firm has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.59, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 14.47, a current ratio of 14.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). GoodRx had a negative net margin of 41.36% and a negative return on equity of 31.61%. The firm had revenue of $213.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. GoodRx’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other GoodRx news, major shareholder Idea Men, Llc sold 2,600 shares of GoodRx stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $85,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Trevor Bezdek sold 64,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total value of $2,261,696.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,105,986 shares of company stock valued at $40,806,628 in the last ninety days. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GDRX shares. Cowen downgraded GoodRx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on GoodRx from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GoodRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on GoodRx in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.29.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

