Morgan Stanley Decreases Stake in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,513,289 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,195,320 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $28,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Antero Resources by 1,426.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,990 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 4,663 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Antero Resources by 226.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,724 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 7,434 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

AR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.81.

Shares of NYSE:AR opened at $22.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Antero Resources Co. has a one year low of $8.64 and a one year high of $23.13. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.98 and a beta of 4.15.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 4.04% and a positive return on equity of 7.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Antero Resources Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

