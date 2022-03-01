Morgan Stanley Grows Position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 66.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 82,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,071 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $26,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Lithia Motors by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Lithia Motors by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. 91.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LAD opened at $340.82 on Tuesday. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a one year low of $274.03 and a one year high of $417.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $301.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $313.67.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $11.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.99 by $1.40. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 28.66%. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 38.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.86%.

Several research firms have issued reports on LAD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $324.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $335.00 to $303.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $345.00 to $362.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lithia Motors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $406.83.

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.53, for a total transaction of $74,933.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tina Miller sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $283,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,362 shares of company stock valued at $6,084,057. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

