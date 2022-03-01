Morgan Stanley Increases Position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 385,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $27,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alphastar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter worth $9,024,000. Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter worth $2,206,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter worth $1,362,000. Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 18.9% during the third quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 86,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,208,000 after acquiring an additional 13,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter worth $935,000.

Get Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:PPA opened at $77.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.53. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.56 and a fifty-two week high of $77.54.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.