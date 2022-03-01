Morgan Stanley Sells 160,893 Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 586,296 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 160,893 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $27,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDC. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in M.D.C. by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 225,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,559,000 after buying an additional 85,920 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,272,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $417,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 236,944 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,990,000 after purchasing an additional 36,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,408,364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $121,863,000 after purchasing an additional 172,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

MDC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of M.D.C. from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.40.

Shares of M.D.C. stock opened at $44.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 7.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.21 and a 52-week high of $63.86. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.43.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The construction company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.49 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 23.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.58%.

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

