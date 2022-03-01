Morgan Stanley Sells 76,034 Shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV)

Morgan Stanley lessened its position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 717,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,034 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF were worth $27,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RDIV. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 42.7% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 5,574 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,310,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 478,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,739,000 after purchasing an additional 48,430 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $830,000. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 583,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,717,000 after purchasing an additional 7,693 shares during the last quarter.

RDIV opened at $41.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.01. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a twelve month low of $38.07 and a twelve month high of $43.73.

