Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Purchased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,828 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 916,409 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $212,900,000 after purchasing an additional 83,513 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 294.8% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 7,467 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,748,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 295 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 45,301 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,524,000 after purchasing an additional 13,001 shares during the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on MSI. Argus upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Motorola Solutions from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.18.

NYSE MSI opened at $220.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.83. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.79 and a fifty-two week high of $273.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $241.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.32.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.11. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 542.03% and a net margin of 15.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.13%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

