M&R Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK – Get Rating) by 69.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,366 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Discovery by 132.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 507.5% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. 55.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCK traded down $0.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.24. 294,862 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,305,306. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.86 and a 52-week high of $66.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.03 and a 200-day moving average of $25.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.19.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.75). Discovery had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 8.12%.

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

