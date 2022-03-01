M&R Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,442 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

M&R Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,442 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning raised its stake in Organon & Co. by 22.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 135,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,427,000 after buying an additional 24,332 shares in the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Organon & Co. by 70.8% in the third quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after buying an additional 39,662 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Organon & Co. by 3.8% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,126,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,508,000 after buying an additional 114,458 shares in the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management raised its stake in Organon & Co. by 108.8% in the third quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 34,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 17,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Organon & Co. in the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. 68.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OGN traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.22. 108,155 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,086,802. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.02. Organon & Co. has a 12-month low of $27.25 and a 12-month high of $38.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.11.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 411.54%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Organon & Co.’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Organon & Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is 21.05%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OGN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Organon & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.56.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

