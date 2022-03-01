M&R Capital Management Inc. Takes $37,000 Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Iron Mountain during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Iron Mountain during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 47.1% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 459.5% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 74.1% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

IRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday.

Shares of Iron Mountain stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $49.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,579,356. The company has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.44. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $34.19 and a 52 week high of $53.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.46.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.6185 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 159.36%.

In related news, EVP Deirdre Evens sold 32,087 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $1,688,097.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 23,716 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total value of $1,202,875.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,222 shares of company stock valued at $4,623,331 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

