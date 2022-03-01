Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 104,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Myriad Genetics were worth $3,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,089,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,051,000 after buying an additional 54,648 shares in the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP boosted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 13.6% during the second quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 3,089,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,466,000 after buying an additional 370,529 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 48.8% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,657,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,508,000 after buying an additional 543,512 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,379,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,551,000 after buying an additional 15,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 4.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,318,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,317,000 after buying an additional 54,934 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

MYGN opened at $24.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.16 and a beta of 1.56. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.47 and a 52-week high of $36.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.40.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $160.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.21 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.93%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic tests. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to assess an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

