MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2024 earnings estimates for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research report issued on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Cereda now expects that the company will earn $0.78 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.82.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.05). MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a negative return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 9.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Societe Generale raised shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 17th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $40.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

NYSE MYTE opened at $14.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.66. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 12 month low of $13.27 and a 12 month high of $34.49. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,769 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $930,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 85,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 10,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 5,441 shares during the last quarter. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.

