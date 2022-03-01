NanoXplore (OTCMKTS:NNXPF) Price Target Lowered to C$8.50 at Raymond James

NanoXplore (OTCMKTS:NNXPF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on NanoXplore from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Get NanoXplore alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:NNXPF opened at $3.34 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.96. NanoXplore has a one year low of $2.37 and a one year high of $7.26.

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. It offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. The company also provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NanoXplore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoXplore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.