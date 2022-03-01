Nasdacoin Trading 105.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (NSD)

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. One Nasdacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Nasdacoin has traded up 105.2% against the US dollar. Nasdacoin has a market capitalization of $63,929.18 and $5,344.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded up 59.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded down 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Nasdacoin

Nasdacoin (NSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 27,417,439 coins. Nasdacoin’s official website is nasdacoin.io. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

Buying and Selling Nasdacoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nasdacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nasdacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

