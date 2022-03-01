Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Price Target Cut to $100.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Robert W. Baird from $152.00 to $100.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NTRA. Piper Sandler began coverage on Natera in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Natera from $135.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Natera from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Natera from $148.00 to $118.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on Natera to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Natera currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $126.18.

Shares of NTRA stock opened at $65.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.73. Natera has a twelve month low of $57.19 and a twelve month high of $129.09. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.24). Natera had a negative net margin of 75.43% and a negative return on equity of 98.93%. The company had revenue of $173.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.89) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Natera will post -4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 7,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total value of $655,485.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 3,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.99, for a total value of $289,860.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,465 shares of company stock valued at $7,144,846. 10.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natera in the fourth quarter valued at $379,131,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natera in the second quarter valued at $10,283,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Natera by 160.0% in the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300,134 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $144,887,000 after purchasing an additional 800,134 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Natera by 30.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,055,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $340,514,000 after purchasing an additional 718,619 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Natera in the third quarter valued at $73,013,000.

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

