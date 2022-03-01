Nate’s Food Co. (OTCMKTS:NHMD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nate’s Food Co. (OTCMKTS:NHMD – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,100 shares, a growth of 52,000.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,499,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Nate’s Food stock opened at $0.00 on Tuesday. Nate’s Food has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.01.

Nate’s Foods Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of ready-to-use, pre-mixed pancake and waffle batter. It sells its product under the brand name Nate’s Homemade. The company was founded on January 12, 2000 and is headquartered in Huntington Beach, CA.

