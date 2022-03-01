National Asset Management Inc. Buys 209 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,799,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,097,000 after acquiring an additional 165,451 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Toyota Motor by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,031,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,416,000 after purchasing an additional 25,357 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 966,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,928,000 after buying an additional 86,208 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 740,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,603,000 after buying an additional 19,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Toyota Motor by 11.5% in the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 503,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,443,000 after purchasing an additional 51,700 shares during the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TM stock opened at $182.95 on Tuesday. Toyota Motor Co. has a 1 year low of $145.55 and a 1 year high of $213.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $193.86 and a 200 day moving average of $184.12. The company has a market cap of $255.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Separately, UBS Group raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

