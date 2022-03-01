National Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

National Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 84.2% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 162.6% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

MNST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Monster Beverage from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Monster Beverage from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.15.

Monster Beverage stock opened at $84.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.84, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.96. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $76.37 and a 52 week high of $99.89.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 23.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

