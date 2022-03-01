National Asset Management Inc. Has $254,000 Stock Position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

National Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,559 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 1,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $119,241.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $472,998.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,632 shares of company stock worth $1,058,574. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CZR. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Cowen reduced their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $191.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.21.

NASDAQ:CZR opened at $84.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.75. The company has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.47 and a beta of 2.95. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.00 and a 52-week high of $119.81.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($1.36). The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 16.30%. Caesars Entertainment’s revenue was up 72.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.70) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

