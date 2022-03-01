National Asset Management Inc. Has $294,000 Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,409 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UBS. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 24.6% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 25,076,910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $403,754,000 after acquiring an additional 4,956,828 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in UBS Group by 5.3% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,956,670 shares of the bank’s stock worth $176,732,000 after buying an additional 553,249 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in UBS Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,798,706 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,478,000 after buying an additional 213,731 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 3.5% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 7,573,075 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,715,000 after acquiring an additional 252,636 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,624,379 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,593,000 after acquiring an additional 114,718 shares during the period. 33.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UBS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised UBS Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on UBS Group from CHF 1.80 to CHF 20.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a CHF 21 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.29.

Shares of NYSE UBS opened at $18.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $63.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.89. UBS Group AG has a 1 year low of $14.42 and a 1 year high of $21.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 13.15%. UBS Group’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group’s payout ratio is presently 5.63%.

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

