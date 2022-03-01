National Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,717 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $513,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 76.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 97,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 42,015 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 2.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,547,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,551,000 after buying an additional 41,829 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Old Republic International by 23.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,378,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,333,000 after buying an additional 265,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Old Republic International by 18.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 292,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,296,000 after purchasing an additional 44,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

In other Old Republic International news, Director Michael Denard Kennedy bought 1,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.67 per share, for a total transaction of $45,146.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Old Republic International stock opened at $26.35 on Tuesday. Old Republic International Co. has a 1 year low of $19.62 and a 1 year high of $27.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.08. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.81.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 16.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is 17.32%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ORI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Old Republic International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Old Republic International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment offers property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.