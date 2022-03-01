National Asset Management Inc. Takes $258,000 Position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Sealed Air by 3.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 88,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Sealed Air by 11.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Sealed Air in the second quarter worth $219,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sealed Air by 5.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 611,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,239,000 after acquiring an additional 32,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sealed Air in the second quarter worth $1,333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

SEE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sealed Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sealed Air from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.93.

Shares of NYSE SEE opened at $67.13 on Tuesday. Sealed Air Co. has a 1 year low of $42.04 and a 1 year high of $70.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.95, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.24.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 378.45%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Sealed Air’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.02%.

Sealed Air Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

