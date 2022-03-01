National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Price Target Raised to C$118.00

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$116.00 to C$118.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

NTIOF has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays cut National Bank of Canada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a C$101.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC dropped their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$112.00 to C$108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Veritas Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a report on Friday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, dropped their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$109.50 to C$105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.82.

OTCMKTS:NTIOF opened at $80.18 on Tuesday. National Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $63.26 and a 1-year high of $88.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.15.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 28.56%.

National Bank of Canada engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, US Specialty Finance and International (USSF&I), and Other. The Personal and Commercial segment involves in banking, financing, and investing services offered to individuals and businesses as well as insurance operations.

